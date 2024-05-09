AYANEO's new AG01 'Graphics Starship' is its first external GPU solution, coming soon

AYANEO teases its new GPU dock called AG01 'Graphics Starship' continuing the 'retro' hardware look, will be fully unveiled on May 18.

AYANEO has just teased its upcoming external GPU solution: AG01 "Graphics Starship" will be officially unveiled on May 18. First, the tease:

The new AYANEO external GPU dock being called "Graphics Starship" is really cool, as it definitely looks like an old-school 90s-themed sci-fi ship we've seen in the movies. We don't know anything at all about the AYANEO Graphics Starship, other than it's a GPU dock for your graphics card.

We could have USB4, Thunderbolt 4, or OCulink connectivity... but AYANEO does state that it's a "multi-function graphics dock" so we should expect some great functionality out of it. AYANEO says it's an external graphics card dock, but we can't see a PCIe x.0 x16 interface, so we should expect just a few particular graphics cards that will be sold, or will work with, the AYANEO AG01 "Graphics Starship" external GPU dock.

AYANEO has some competition on the market, with the OneXGPU being the world's first eGPU with M.2 SSD storage and OCulink connectivity. We've also just seen a new external GPU dock that has a built-in 550W PSU that is upgradeable, so you can use a flagship high-end graphics card, as they'll also fit, too.

AYANEO will unveil its new AG01 "Graphics Starship" on May 18 where we'll get all of the details -- we need know which GPU it comes with, or which GPUs are supported -- thankfully we've only got another week to wait.

