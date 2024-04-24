Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro is expected to fix critical issues in select games

The PS5 Pro's 45% increase in GPU performance compared to the standard PS5 is expected to fix some issues with some console games.

Digital Foundry has done another discussion on what to expect from Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro, which recently had its specifications leak online, revealing what is under the hood of the coming console.

According to the leaks Sony's PS5 Pro will come with a range of performance improvements, with one being a 45% increase in GPU performance compared to the standard PS5. Digital Foundry explains the PS5 Pro will come with PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), Sony's new upscaling technology, and Ultra Boost mode, which is designed to help games using Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) achieve a higher framerate.

The YouTube channel says that games using AMD FSR 2 will likely benefit quite a lot from the PS5 Pro hardware, which would be titles such as Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI. Digital Foundry says all of the aforementioned titles, and any other title that specifically uses a VRR mode will benefit greatly with the PS5 Pro, likely clearing up issues of dynamic resolution scaling being overused resulting in image quality degrading at random times throughout the game.

Games expected to benefit from PS5 Pro:

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy XVI

Immortals of Aveum

Sony's first party titles:

God of War Ragnarok

Insomniac's Spider-Man 2

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The Last of Us: Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

These issues were particularly prominent on the standard PS5 when in Performance Mode, and with the increase in raw horsepower with the PS5 Pro and Sony's new PSSR technology we can expect many games that suffer from performance/graphical issues to look and feel better.