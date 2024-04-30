Blizzard cancels BlizzCon 2024, but it wasn't Microsoft's call

Blizzard Entertainment confirms that it has cancelled Blizzcon 2024, instead fragmenting the big event into several in-person and digital experiences.

Blizzard has officially cancelled BlizzCon 2024, but Microsoft didn't make the decision.

BlizzCon 2024 isn't happening. Instead, the billion-dollar live service guru plans to hold several smaller-scale events throughout the year, including worldwide in-person affairs for the 30th anniversary of Warcraft. There's also digital celebrations being planned. Blizzard plans to focus primarily on The War Within expansion for WoW and Diablo IV's new Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Cancelling the event makes sense. Rising operational costs have forced mass layoffs, and Blizzard even cancelled one of its new games to reduce spending. Since Microsoft now owns Blizzard, some have assumed that the decision came from them, but it was actually Blizzard's choice. This tracks because Activision Blizzard King operates as a limited-integration company within Microsoft, which means they get to call their own shots.

"This is a Blizzard decision. We have explored different event formats in the past and this isn't the first time we're skipping BlizzCon or trying something new. While we have great things to share in 2024, the timing just doesn't line up for one single event at the end of the year," a Blizzard spokesperson told Windows Central.

Blizzard promises to share more details about its plans soon, including the digital events and goodies coming to its games.

