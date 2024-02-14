AMD Ryzen 8000G 'Hawk Point' APUs now supported in Ryzen Master Tuning Utility

AMD's latest release of Ryzen Master Tuning Utility supports its new Ryzen 8000G 'Hawk Point' family of APUs, letting you tweak your new chip.

Ryzen Master Tuning Utility now supports AMD's new Ryzen 8000G "Hawk Point" APUs, thanks to its new update that you can download here (206MB download).

AMD Ryzen Master software (source: AMD)
AMD's internal Ryzen Master software has been updated to v2.13.0.2908 and supports the just-released Ryzen 8000G "Hawk Point" series APUs, which can also be overclocked (even though they're APUs and not pure CPUs).

The new Ryzen Software update doesn't just support the new Hawk Point APUs but also has a new feature that makes using the software easier for consumers. AMD's Curve Optimizer is a utility inside of Ryzen Master that lets consumers play around with performance by tuning the exact amount of power being fed into the chip.

This allows users to directly tweak their CPU voltages without annoying system restarts, as they can all be done within the operating system. You can also tweak the curve to get what you prefer: performance, cooling, or higher efficiency. AMD processors are fantastic at being undervolted, which is something people will want to play with if they've got a new Ryzen 8000G "Hawk Point" APU.

AMD says its release highlights for the new Ryzen Master v2.13.0.2098 software are:

  • Adds support for systems utilizing AMD Ryzen™ 8000G Series desktop processors for the AM5 platform
  • Curve Optimizer values can now also be applied on-the-fly (no need for system restart)
