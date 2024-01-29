AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT price drops to below MSRP, models available for as low as $479

With some stiff competition in the mid-range GPU market, AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT sees its price drop - with select models being sold for as little as $480.

Published
2 minutes & 7 seconds read time

2024 has only just begun, and we've had a major shake-up to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series thanks to the arrival of three brand-new SUPER GPUs covering the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

GIGABYTE and ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT models are now available for below the MSRP.
Open Gallery 2

GIGABYTE and ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT models are now available for below the MSRP.

AMD has also launched its own mainstream GPU in the form of the Radeon RX 7600 XT with 16GB of VRAM for $329 USD - but it's the arrival of the SUPER trio that has led to a shake-up in Radeon RX 7000 Series pricing. Ahead of the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's launch, AMD informed us that the price of its high-end Radeon RX 7900 XT was temporarily dropping to $749 USD and lower.

With the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER replacing the GeForce RTX 4070 at $599, pushing its MSRP down to $549 - it now looks like the popular Radeon RX 7800 XT is not only sticking to its $499 price tag, but some models are dropping down to $479 over at retailer Newegg and Amazon.

One of the cards sold for this price (after using a special promo code) is the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT GAMING OC 16G for $479 (Newegg) and $480 (Amazon). Another is the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB GDDR6 for $489 (Newegg).

Per our reviews of various Radeon RX 7800 XT models, the card offers excellent 1440p performance to rival (and exceed) the GeForce RTX 4070. So much so it led to a situation where because the GeForce RTX 4070 was being sold for $599, most Radeon RX 7800 XT models were being sold for a premium.

But now, with the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and RTX 4070 price-drop, there's some serious competition in the mid-range market, and this should mean the Radeon RX 7800 XT cards will stick to the $499 price tag and lower for the foreseeable future.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT GAMING OC 16G Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$580.73
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2024 at 8:37 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newegg.com, newegg.com, videocardz.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags