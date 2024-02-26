AMD drops the price of the Radeon RX 7700 XT to $419 USD starting today

AMD's Radeon RX 7700 XT is a solid 1440p performer, and it just got an official price drop - making it a great option for mainstream gamers.

AMD has officially dropped the price of the Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU, with the "new pricing" enabling partners to sell models for as low as $419 USD, a $30 price drop from the original MSRP of $449. Many have been hoping to see this happen as the Radeon RX 7700 XT was overshadowed by the Radeon RX 7800 XT when the two GPUs launched in 2023 - with only $50 separating the two.

Having reviewed a few Radeon RX 7700 XT models last year, praising the 1080p and 1440p gaming performance, a recurring con was that pricing was too close to the Radeon RX 7800 XT. The new $419 price makes the GPU better value for money, with the GPU generally outperforming the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in more workloads and tests.

The new price comes into effect today, Monday, February 26 - so expect $419 or thereabouts to become the new norm for the Radeon RX 7700 XT in the coming days.

"With 12GB of VRAM, the 7700 XT is better suited for 1440p gaming than the baseline GeForce RTX 4060 Ti - reflected in the overall results," we wrote in our review of the Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT. "16.7% faster on average when it comes to 1440p gaming. At face value, the Radeon RX 7700 XT's sizeable performance increases over the RTX 4060 Ti is AMD, finally bringing some real heat to Team Green."

And now, with better pricing! Check out our following reviews for an in-depth look at Radeon RX 7700 XT performance covering all resolutions, ray-tracing, and FSR.