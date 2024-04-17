PlayStation overlay, Friends lists, and even Trophies are coming to Sony's first-party PC games

The upcoming release of PlayStation first-party hit Ghost of Tsushima will introduce a new PlayStation overlay and bring PlayStation Trophies to PC.

Alongside releasing the PC hardware requirements for Ghost on Tsushima Director's Cut on PC, Sony has announced that it's bringing a PlayStation overlay to its PC games. The overlay will give players access to their PlayStation Profile, Friends list, Trophies, and Settings. Yes, PlayStation Trophies are coming to PC, starting with Ghost of Tsushima.

PlayStation's PC overlay, image credit: Sony.

Sony recently announced that it would double down on multiplatform releases and bring more titles to PC. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hiroki Totoki said, "Strong titles that achieve growth on PS5, PCs, and other platforms will widen our margins. We believe that we have opportunities for margin improvement and intend to pursue them aggressively."

Introducing a dedicated overlay that connects to the PlayStation Network that brings PSN Friends lists and Trophies to PC? That sounds aggressive to us.

Until now, these services have been exclusive to PlayStation consoles. With Xbox being a core part of Windows and having its own App, library, storefront, and overlay, this move by Sony brings the PlayStation platform closer to how Xbox lives on the PC.

In fact, if Sony brings the new PlayStation overlay and integration with Trophies to games like God of War, The Last of Us Part I, Horizon Forbidden West, and the rest of the PlayStation games that are on PC - then the next step could be a dedicated app. From there, Sony could even bring a service like PlayStation Plus to PC, a subscription service that offers access to first-party games like PC Game Pass.