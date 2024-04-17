Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut PC specs revealed, GeForce RTX 4080 required for 4K 60 FPS

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is out on PC next month, and the PC hardware requirements are a little higher than expected. Good thing it's got DLSS.

Published
2 minutes & 13 seconds read time

PlayStation 4 classic (the game also got a PS5 update) Ghost of Tsushima is headed to PC on May 16, with the Director's Cut version hitting the platform with the Iki Island expansion and the co-op multiplayer Legends mode. In a fantastic move, we've got confirmation that the co-op will support cross-play with PlayStation gamers.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut PC specs revealed, GeForce RTX 4080 required for 4K 60 FPS 02
Open Gallery 4

With the talented Nixxes Software handling the port (the studio's most recent effort was the excellent Horizon Forbidden West for PC), Ghost of Tsushima will feature a range of visual enhancements on PC, including support for ultrawide displays (up to 48:9 resolutions), an uncapped frame rate, and upscaling tech that includes NVIDIA DLSS, Intel XeSS, and AMD FSR 3.

Nixxes says it has been working hard to make the game "run well on older hardware." With the PC specs and hardware requirements released today, the good news is that you'll only need a GeForce GTX 960 with 4GB of VRAM to play the game on the lowest settings. The bad news? You'll need a beast of a rig to play the game in 4K 60 FPS.

Nixxes lists a GeForce RTX 4080 or a Radeon RX 7900 XT as the recommended GPU to play Ghost of Tsushima at 4K 60FPS using the game's 'Very High' quality preset. This seems a little steep for a game that debuted on the PlayStation 4. Even though the visuals are still impressive, the overall look has a 'last-gen' feel. This is not a knock on the game, as the art direction is fantastic, and it's a great get for PC gamers. It's just that we would have thought a GeForce RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti SUPER would suffice.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut PC specs revealed, GeForce RTX 4080 required for 4K 60 FPS 03
Open Gallery 4

Nixxes hasn't specified if these specs are enabled with DLSS, FSR, or XeSS upscaling, but we assume not. In that case, you won't need a GeForce RTX 4080 to play in 4K. Outside of the 'Very High' settings, you'll need at least a GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5600 XT to play with Medium settings at 1080p or a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 to play with High settings at 1440p.

Here are the complete PC hardware requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC.

Very Low Preset (Avg performance 720p @ 30 FPS)

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage: 75 GB HDD space (SSD recommended)
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Medium Preset (1080p @ 60 FPS)

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • Memory: 16 GB
  • Storage: 75 GB SSD space
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit

High Preset (1440P @ 60 FPS or 4K @ 30 FPS)

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800
  • Memory: 16 GB
  • Storage: 75 GB SSD space
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Very High Preset (4K @ 60 FPS)

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
  • Memory: 16 GB
  • Storage: 75 GB SSD space
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Buy at Amazon

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB GDDR6X VENTUS 3X OC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1399.00
$1399.00--
Buy
$1049.99
$1049.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2024 at 9:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags