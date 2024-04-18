Elon Musk confirms plans for new X users to be charged

Elon Musk has confirmed that X is planning to charge new users to post, like, reply to, and bookmark content on its platform in a bid to combat bots.

Elon Musk has been at war against bots on X since he bought the company and his latest strategy to curb the spread of bots is to charge new users a fee to enable posting.

X began testing its "Not-A-Bot" program in New Zealand and the Phillipines in October last year, which involved charging users in those regions $1 to access the platform. Users that paid the $1 received features such as posting, replying, liking and bookmarking X posts.

It remains unclear how successful the test program was, but it appears it was at least somewhat successful as it will be expanded upon as Musk moves to combat "Current AI (and troll farms)" as they "can pass"are you a bot"with ease," wrote Musk on X.

Furthermore, users that don't want to pay the $1 fee to access posting can wait three months after which the account will be granted full access to posting. At the moment its unknown when Musk plans on implementing this policy change into X, or the exact cost a user will have to pay.

NEWS SOURCES:arstechnica.com, techcrunch.com

