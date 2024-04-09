Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest detailed in fun new CT scans

The Apple Vision Pro is the hottest ticket in town right now, but it isn't the only headset that people are talking about. The Meta Quest Pro is a solid mixed reality headset while the Meta Quest 3 is more about that VR experience. All three are impressive in their own rights, and it's always interesting to know what they look like on the inside. What makes them tick. And now we know after Lumafield put all three headsets through a CT scanner to get a non-intrusive look at their innards.

The video that you can see below shows off all of the headsets in their various glories and most attention will no doubt be on the Apple Vision Pro. The headset is a minimalist design on the outside, but things definitely get serious on the inside.

The Apple Vision Pro makes the most of its internal space by using a flexible PCB ribbon and moving all of the various electronics around so that they are positioned at various angles so every last inch of space is used to its fullest. Notably, the Meta headsets chose to stack the elements instead, an approach that is more akin to phones, tablets, and laptops.

Other notable aspects of the Apple Vision Pro include the various sensors that are included with the LiDAR and IR cameras standing out. They're vital for Apple's hand-tracking capabilities, something that needed to be right before launch due to the lack of any controllers - unlike the Meta products.

The Apple Vision Pro might be expensive, but it's easy to see why when we see the CT scan. Starting at $3,499 the headset is the most expensive of the bunch, but there is no denying that it is an impressive bit of kit in terms of the way it looks from the outside and the way Apple has managed to cram so much technology into such a small space, The headset is heavy, but it isn't overlay large.

Apple will hope that it can iterate quickly, of course. A future Apple Vision Pro could well cost less, although it isn't clear how Apple intends to make that happen - will it use cheaper components, remove features, or just hope that the economies of scale make the price more affordable? The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the United States and its high starting price ensures that only a select few will be able to justify spending the money on what, right now, is a fledgling product.