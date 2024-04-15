Apple's iPhone 16 is expected to arrive in these 7 different colors

This year Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 with a selection of more colors, according to a recent leak posted on Chinese site Weibo.

Apple may give iPhone buyers much more choice when it comes to picking the color of their new device, according to a recent rumor.

A leak posted on the Chinese site Weibo and reported by 9to5Mac claims the new iPhone 16 Plus will arrive in seven different colors, with new shades being offered to consumers. Notably, the iPhone 15 Plus is available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black shades, and the leak claims Apple will offer two new colors this year - white and purple.

It should be noted that the leaker doesn't have a healthy track record with being right about the internal workings at Apple, and Apple has never previously offered so many color options, which means to take this news with a healthy amount of skepticism. The leak only mentions the iPhone 16 Plus model, and if there is any truth to it, Apple would likely follow in the same pattern as they have previously - offer the same color variants for all iPhone models.

What we do know about the iPhone 16 is that it will be integrated with Apple's new AI features expected to be unveiled at the company's WWDC event in June. Internally Apple has been referring to iOS 18 as the company's biggest iOS update yet.

