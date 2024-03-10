Blizzard teams with Porsche for Overwatch 2 Season 10 with all-electric Porsche Macan D.Va mech

Blizzard announces new Legendary D.Va skin inspired by Porsche's all-new Macan Electric car, will launch with more skins and cosmetics with Season 10.

Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Blizzard has just announced that they're introducing a brand new Porsche-inspired Legendary D.Va skin once Overwatch 2's upcoming Season 10 launches. Check out the D.Va skin below:

The new Legendary D.Va skin was inspired by Porsche's all-new Macan Electric vehicle. As part of the collaboration, Onyx Forge Studios created a life-sized, 7-foot statue of D.Va's new Porsche skin. It looks incredible, and I'm sure it looks even better in person.

This isn't the only new skin in Overwatch 2 Season 10, with Blizzard teasing that a second skin, additional cosmetics, and the full details of the event will be unveiled after the launch of Season 10.

Blizzard explained on the Overwatch 2 website: "This collaboration will feature multiple new cosmetics and two Legendary skins, with the D.Va skin unveiled today. D.Va is not only incredibly cool, but with her mech's functional and immediately identifiable design, she felt like the perfect Hero to kick-off Overwatch 2's next collaboration. And as a character in-universe, her love for engineering and constantly improving Tokki connected her right away with attention to detail and care of Porsche. We know you'll love her new skin as much as we do!"

Blizzard teams with Porsche for Overwatch 2 Season 10 with all-electric Porsche Macan D.Va mech 1001Blizzard teams with Porsche for Overwatch 2 Season 10 with all-electric Porsche Macan D.Va mech 1002
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Blizzard teams with Porsche for Overwatch 2 Season 10 with all-electric Porsche Macan D.Va mech 1003Blizzard teams with Porsche for Overwatch 2 Season 10 with all-electric Porsche Macan D.Va mech 1004

Blizzard will detail Overwatch 2's upcoming Season 10 event soon, sometime in April, but we'll find out more details in the weeks to come. As for the full-sized Porsche-inspired Legendary D.Va mech, you can check that out at Porsche Full Service until my birthday: March 12, woo!

Buy at Amazon

Overwatch - Origins Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.91
$18.91$18.67$18.63
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$99.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2024 at 5:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:overwatch.blizzard.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags