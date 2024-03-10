Blizzard teams with Porsche for Overwatch 2 Season 10 with all-electric Porsche Macan D.Va mech

Blizzard announces new Legendary D.Va skin inspired by Porsche's all-new Macan Electric car, will launch with more skins and cosmetics with Season 10.

Blizzard has just announced that they're introducing a brand new Porsche-inspired Legendary D.Va skin once Overwatch 2's upcoming Season 10 launches. Check out the D.Va skin below:

The new Legendary D.Va skin was inspired by Porsche's all-new Macan Electric vehicle. As part of the collaboration, Onyx Forge Studios created a life-sized, 7-foot statue of D.Va's new Porsche skin. It looks incredible, and I'm sure it looks even better in person.

This isn't the only new skin in Overwatch 2 Season 10, with Blizzard teasing that a second skin, additional cosmetics, and the full details of the event will be unveiled after the launch of Season 10.

Blizzard explained on the Overwatch 2 website: "This collaboration will feature multiple new cosmetics and two Legendary skins, with the D.Va skin unveiled today. D.Va is not only incredibly cool, but with her mech's functional and immediately identifiable design, she felt like the perfect Hero to kick-off Overwatch 2's next collaboration. And as a character in-universe, her love for engineering and constantly improving Tokki connected her right away with attention to detail and care of Porsche. We know you'll love her new skin as much as we do!"

Blizzard will detail Overwatch 2's upcoming Season 10 event soon, sometime in April, but we'll find out more details in the weeks to come. As for the full-sized Porsche-inspired Legendary D.Va mech, you can check that out at Porsche Full Service until my birthday: March 12, woo!