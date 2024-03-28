Blizzard makes Overwatch 2's new hero 'Venture' playable for FREE this weekend

Overwatch 2's new hero Venture features new 'Tectonic Shock' Ultimate, Smart Evacavator weapon, burrow ability, and more. Try it out now!

Overwatch 2's upcoming DPS hero, Venture, has been unlocked early, with developer Blizzard making the new hero available for free this weekend. Check Venture and all of her abilities out below:

Venture is a new DPS hero with a new "Smart Excavator" weapon that allows you to use the drill to move around the battlefield, while her "Burrow" ability lets you dig underground and re-emerge underneath or beside enemies. This provides players with both an offensive and defensive tool when playing Venture in Overwatch 2.

Venture is invulnerable while she's burrowing underground, while you can use the "Drill Dash" to dash through the air, knocking enemies with your drill back. So you can dig underground, smash out of it, fly into the air at -- let's say a Pharah -- and knock her back.

Now... moving onto Venture's exciting new Ultimate ability, which is "Tectonic Shock," that sends out huge -- and damaging -- shockwaves in front of you. Venture also features two passive abilities: Explorer's Resolve which grants players a temporary shield when activating abilities, while the other is Clobber, which increases the amount of damage from basic melee attacks with Venture.

Venture's ultimate, abilities, weapons, and passives:

⛏️ Weapon: Smart Excavator

💥 Ultimate: Tectonic Shock

🪨 Abilities: Burrow & Drill Dash

💪 Passives: Explorer's Resolve & Clobber

Blizzard will officially launch Venture into the Overwatch 2 fold when Season 10 arrives on April 16, but between March 28-31 -- this weekend -- you can play Venture for free thanks to a trial weekend of the new DPS hero. Making the new heroes available at launch is something Blizzard pledged it would do for Overwatch 2 players, instead of having to grind away match after match to unlock Venture, or pay for her.