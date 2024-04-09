Ubisoft chooses Intel as CPU partner for Star Wars Outlaws, includes optimizations for 14th Gen

Ubisoft has just announced it has partnered with Intel as its exclusive CPU launch partner for Star Wars Outlaws, which will see optimizations for 14th Gen Core CPUs and game bundles for select 14th Gen Core CPUs and laptops. Check it out:

The partnership between Ubisoft and Intel will see performance optimizations for Intel's current-gen 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs that will ensure Raptor Lake-S and Raptor Lake-HX processors will have the very best experience possible when playing Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws will feature optimizations that will improve CPU scheduling on Intel's 14th Gen Core CPUs and their hybrid CPU architectures, optimizing workload scheduling that will unleash the full performance headroom on these processors. Intel has two different core architectures at play with P-Core and E-Cores, with the P-Cores optimized for performance and the E-Cores optimized for efficiency.

Each of the cores has their advantages, only if the work is scheduled for the correct core, if it's not... poor performance is experienced. Intel has been working on improving utilization of its E-Cores with APO (Application Performance Optimizer) which supports around 15 games, with the performance optimizations for Star Wars Outlaws and Ubisoft's in-house Snowdrop engine, will be outside of regular APO tuning.

Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of Intel's Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, said: "This is a huge partnership for Intel, being able to combine the power and performance of our latest-gen Intel Core 14th Gen processors with the gaming excellence that Massive Entertainment is renowned for. Star Wars remains one of the most iconic cultural touchstones for PC gamers around the world and combined with the world's best gaming performance and robust platform features of our latest Intel® Core™ HX-Series mobile processors and S-Series desktop processors (14th Gen), we're looking forward to making the best possible experience with Star Wars Outlaws an Intel-powered one".

Tobias Carlsson, technical director at Massive Entertainment - a Ubisoft Studio, said: "Working with Intel on Star Wars Outlaws has been an amazing experience. Intel understands that performance, and more importantly the experience it powers, is critical to enabling the best PC experience of the game possible. We've been hard at work with Intel to ensure that gamers are going to get a world-class experience when they're exploring the Outer Rim in Star Wars Outlaws on their PC".