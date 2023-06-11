All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Ubisoft's new Star Wars Outlaws game announced, coming in 2024

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have officially announced their new Star Wars game, a new scoundrel-focused adventure into the heart of the underground.

Ubisoft's new Star Wars Outlaws game announced, coming in 2024
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment today announced Star Wars Outlaws, its new game within the iconic franchise.

Star Wars Outlaws features a Han Solo-esque scoundrel adventure where you take the role of Kay, an outlaw trying to survive while being hunted down. Kay is a wanted criminal and Outlaws will deliver a kind of Wild West-in-Space journey where players have to rely on their wits to survive, complete with cinematic sequences befit of a Star Wars film.

Ubisoft has not revealed very many details about the game, but we did see what appears to be Han Solo in carbonite, so expect this to take place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. There's distinct overtones of Star Wars 1313 in this game--the cancelled Boba Fett bounty hunter game--but with a fast-talking, smart-aleck outlaw instead of a quiet and stoic hunter.

Ubisoft's new Star Wars Outlaws game announced, coming in 2024 3Ubisoft's new Star Wars Outlaws game announced, coming in 2024 4
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES
Ubisoft's new Star Wars Outlaws game announced, coming in 2024 5Ubisoft's new Star Wars Outlaws game announced, coming in 2024 7

There may be less of a focus on specific action-oriented sequences and more emphasis on cinematic flair, dialog options, and/or exploration with space combat.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release in 2024 and Ubisoft is set to reveal more details during its Ubisoft Forward showcase tomorrow June 12.

Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™, Star Wars Outlaws takes place in a time when the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, and the criminal underworld is thriving. Kay will take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy's crime syndicates as she seeks the means to start a new life.

Ubisoft's new Star Wars Outlaws game announced, coming in 2024 8
Open Gallery 6
Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$64.25 $66.49 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$63.99
$63.99 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2023 at 12:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.