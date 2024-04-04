GIGABYTE's new Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard features a golden LGA 1700 socket

GIGABYTE reveals its new Z790 XTREME X ICE motherboard: overall beautiful design, with a golden LGA 1700 socket ready for your Core i9-14900KS.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its gorgeous new Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard, with a golden LGA 1700 socket and a beautiful design right across the board. Check it out:

The new Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard is a ridiculously high-end flagship motherboard from GIGABYTE. It has a gigantic LCD screen over the I/O cover that can give you real-time information about your processor, power delivery, temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

It looks like GIGABYTE is using the monster E-ATX form factor, which is why the new Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard is so big. There's no official specs sheet yet, but it should feature a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for your graphics card and at least one M.2 Gen5 SSD slot for an ultra-fast 14GB/sec+ Gen5 SSD.

GIGABYTE's new Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard will go beautifully with the just-teased AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE 16G graphics card, making for an ultra-gorgeous, all-white-and-gold design across your motherboard and CPU.

GIGABYTE will offer its XTREME ICE series of graphics cards and motherboards in an ultra limited edition run, where the GIGABYTE Vietnam Sales Manager saying only 300 of the XTREME ICE bundles will be made available in its total run. We're expecting a new XTREME ICE series CPU cooler to be unveiled, which will join the XTREME ICE motherboard and graphics card, which shouldn't be too far away... prepare your wallets, people.