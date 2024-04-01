AORUS RTX4080 SUPER Xtreme Ice will launch with highest clock speed of all RTX 4080 SUPERs

The AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Xtreme ICE will also be limited to 300 units worldwide, as part of a special ICE-themed combo that includes a motherboard.

GIGABYTE is preparing to launch a limited-edition GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, with only 300 units to be made. The AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Xtreme ICE will boast the highest out-of-the-box overclock of all RTX 4080 SUPER cards, with an impressive Boost Clock speed of 2700 MHz. This is roughly 6% higher than the reference Boost Clock speed of 2550 MHz and 30 MHz higher than the ROG Strix model.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Xtreme ICE, image credit: @I_Leak_VN.

Unlike other Xtreme models from GIGABYTE, the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Xtreme ICE is air-cooled via the company's WINDFORCE system that includes a vapor chamber, "Bionic Shark Fans," and plenty of heat pipe action. This info comes from a leaked GIGABYTE presentation for the new GPU via @I_Leak_VN on X., showcasing the GPU's design, goals, and specs.

GIGABYTE also lists the AI performance for the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Xtreme ICE in its slides, with its 885 AI TOPs performance being considerably higher than the reference RTX 4080 SUPER's 836 AI TOPs.

Being limited to 300 units worldwide, GIGABYTE's physical design for the card looks impressive in all-white with gold and even some sparkled surfaces. Each unit will ship with a little golden serial number denoting its limited edition status, and the box will also get some special treatment with a sleek white and gold look.

If you're considering buying this one, prepare to spend big. The 300 units will be part of a special combo pack that includes a limited-edition motherboard, power supply, and AIO cooler - the Z790X Xtreme ICE, AORUS 1000W Platinum PG5, and AORUS WaterForce X II ICE 360. The release date and pricing are TBC.