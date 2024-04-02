From Red Dead to Bully, GTA+ is now the cheapest way to play Rockstar's games

Rockstar Games is ramping up the value of its $5.99 per month GTA+ subscription by packing in GTA Online additions and a rotating content library of games.

Rockstar's GTA+ subscription has become the cheapest way to play the publisher's games.

Two years ago, Rockstar Games announced GTA+, a new $5.99 subscription service aimed at its billion-dollar GTA Online mode. The idea was to give GTA Online players a bunch of extras if they subscribed, kind of like Runescape's Members subscription.

The service has grown tremendously in scope and value since then. In September 2023, Rockstar turned GTA+ into its own mini Game Pass subscription by offering a rotating lineup of full games. The catch is you can only play the games as long as your subscription is active (Rockstar went old-school PS Plus here), and the games will rotate in and out like Xbox Game Pass.

The games lineup is extremely appealing, with games like the GTA Trilogy remaster on consoles and two mobile GTA games. Just a bit ago, Rocksta added Red Dead Redemption to the service. So for $5.99, you can revisit Rockstar's past on modern devices, making it the most affordable way to play Rockstar titles.

It's getting even better, too. Rockstar confirms that two other games--Bully and L.A. Noire--are also coming to GTA+ sometime in 2024.

"GTA+ Members also get access to a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles available on console and mobile with the Games Included With GTA+ library. We recently added Red Dead Redemption - with access to Undead Nightmare - to the stellar Games Included With GTA+ library, and Members can look forward to more Rockstar classics becoming available later this year, including L.A. Noire and Bully."

Take-Two Interactive has great confidence in the GTA+ subscription; below you can find comments from Take-Two Interactive Chief Financial Officer Lainie Goldstein on expected GTA+ performance throughout the current FY24 timeline: