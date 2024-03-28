Diablo 4's game changing Season 4 PTR patch notes includes over 10,000 words of changes

All 10,000+ words of Diablo 4's Season 4 patch notes are here, detailing a massive overhaul and rework that will change the game forever.

Diablo 4 is changing. Season 4 will change how loot and crafting work, overhaul some class items, skills, and abilities, and expand the endgame with new modes and features. It's an update so massive that Blizzard will let players test all the changes early via a PC-only PTR playable from April 2 to 9. The Diablo 4 team will use this as an opportunity to "make adjustments to Season 4 before it goes live for everyone."

Andariel is coming to Diablo 4's Boss Ladder endgame system, image credit: Blizzard.

After detailing the changes coming during a live stream last week, today we've got the full PTR Patch Notes for the massive overhaul coming to the game. To say the list is long would be an understatement; clocking in at over 10,0000 works; these are the sort of patch notes where you'll need a bunch of time and a strong coffee to get through.

With fundamental changes being made to how loot, crafting, and putting together a build works, there are so many changes being made to class items, skills, Legendaries, and Unique Items that this update will fundamentally change how Diablo 4 plays.

So, if you're planning to fire up a Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue, Druid, or Sorceror next season, be sure to comb through the Patch Notes to see all of the new items, skill changes, and build opportunities coming. There's so much here that it will take veteran players days to see how it all plays out. Here's a summary of the main items, loot, gameplay, and endgame changes coming with Season 4. And to think, there's still a Season 4 theme with story, mechanics, and more new stuff coming, too.