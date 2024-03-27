Diablo 4's ray-tracing and DLSS 3 Frame Generation update is finally here

Diablo 4's latest update adds real-time ray-tracing for shadows and reflections, and it's now also available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Diablo IV's long-awaited ray-tracing update is here, with ray-traced reflections and shadows adding more detail to the game on PC and console. On the PC side, DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Reflex can improve performance by up to 3X - with the GeForce RTX 4090 can hit an average of 144.4 FPS at 4K with max settings, according to NVIDIA.

The recently released GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4080 SUPER can also push performance past 100 FPS at 4K. Jumping down to 1440p, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER hit triple-digit performance, followed by the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which averages 92.5 FPS.

If you turn off DLSS 3 and Frame Generation, performance does take a notable hit, as the game's RT reflections reflect all pyrotechnics in the environment. RT shadows replace existing shadows to create a more realistic Sanctuary with "contact hardening and softening."

Here's a look at 1080p, 1440P, and 4K gaming performance with GeForce RTX hardware.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

5

5

"The launch of Diablo IV was just the beginning for us. We are regularly iterating based on player feedback and exploring how we can enhance the visuals and dark atmosphere of the game. The addition of ray-traced effects is our next step in making the brutal world of Sanctuary feel more immersive than ever," said Michael Bukowski, Diablo IV Technical Director.

"Effects like lightning strikes are now reflected in pools of blood and water, dank cellars and dungeons are more foreboding with realistic soft shadows, and the open world and towns are more grounded with additional realistic shadows and reflections. We are very excited for our community to experience this new technology."

This update arrives alongside Diablo 4's addition to PC and Xbox Game Pass and ahead of the big Season 4 update, which significantly overhauls the loot and endgame. With Diablo 4 still under a year old, the game is also on track to receive its first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, later this year. This expansion will introduce a new playable class, region, and story.