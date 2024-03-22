Apple continues to talk to OpenAI and Google over a potential iOS 18 AI deal

Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 18 software update for iPhones this year with big AI improvements. Now, a new report claims that the company is hard at work bringing the know-how on board that is required to make that happen. The report claims that Apple continues to be in talks with both Google and OpenAI about the possibility of either company providing its Large Language Model and generative AI capabilities to iPhones as well as Macs and other devices.

It was already known that both Google and OpenAI had been sounded out by Apple but now it appears that discussions between the companies are still ongoing. Apple CEO Tim Cook had previously said that the company intended to "break new ground" in the world of AI this year, but it seems increasingly clear that the company needs help to make that happen.

Bloomberg reports that talks are ongoing although no formal announcement about any kind of deal is expected to happen any time soon. Apple is expected to announce the iOS 18 software update alongside new software for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple TV during its annual WWDC event in June. It's possible more details could be shared then. Either way, the software won't be available immediately - Apple will likely subject the software to a months-long beta process that will then see the software released to the public in or around September. That month will also likely see Apple unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

It still isn't clear exactly what the new AI features will be, but it's thought that Apple's in-house technology will be used to allow some features to run on iPhones rather than in the cloud in an attempt to improve privacy. There will still need to be a cloud-based component, however, and that's where Google and OpenAI are expected to come in.

One area that Apple is expected to focus on with these new updates is Siri, the digital assistant that has fallen behind competing products including those from Google and OpenAI. It's likely that Siri will get better at answering questions and following commands, but it's also possible users could ask Siri to write an iMessage or email based on some prompts and then review the message before it is sent.

Whatever Apple does have planned it's likely that it will leak ahead of the June WWDC event given the rate at which AI rumors are beginning to circulate.