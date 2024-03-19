OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Google, Tesla, and more are all on the NVIDIA Blackwell train

'Generative AI is the defining technology of our time. Blackwell is the engine to power this new industrial revolution.' Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO.

NVIDIA has unveiled its next-gen Blackwell AI GPU, which features 208 billion transistors, 192GB of super-fast HBM3E memory, a cutting-edge custom TSMC 4NP process, and groundbreaking new networking that sees NVIDIA NVLink deliver 1.8TB/s bidirectional throughput per GPU.

The company also announced its new NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip, which connects two NVIDIA B200 Tensor Core GPUs to the NVIDIA Grace CPU "over a 900GB/s ultra-low-power NVLink chip-to-chip interconnect." With serious AI horsepower, NVIDIA's powerful next-gen AI hardware arrives during the AI boom, so, unsurprisingly, it announced its long list of Blackwell partners.

NVIDIA writes, "Among the many organizations expected to adopt Blackwell are Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, Tesla, and xAI." Even though most, if not all, of these companies are investing in creating their own AI chips and hardware for generative AI-which is used in everything from scientific research to medicine and chatbots-Blackwell will drive many of the advances over the next few years.

Blackwell's entry into AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure data centers and clusters is impressive and will probably increase NVIDIA's fortunes even more.

With today's announcements, many of the leaders of the biggest tech companies in the world have issued statements reaffirming their commitment to AI while singing Blackwell's praises. However, it is pretty funny that Elon Musk's statement is basically, "NVIDIA hardware is good."

"Scaling services like Search and Gmail to billions of users has taught us a lot about managing compute infrastructure. As we enter the AI platform shift, we continue to invest deeply in infrastructure for our own products and services, and for our Cloud customers. We are fortunate to have a longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, and look forward to bringing the breakthrough capabilities of the Blackwell GPU to our Cloud customers and teams across Google, including Google DeepMind, to accelerate future discoveries." Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.

"Our deep collaboration with NVIDIA goes back more than 13 years, when we launched the world's first GPU cloud instance on AWS. Today we offer the widest range of GPU solutions available anywhere in the cloud, supporting the world's most technologically advanced accelerated workloads. It's why the new NVIDIA Blackwell GPU will run so well on AWS and the reason that NVIDIA chose AWS to co-develop Project Ceiba, combining NVIDIA's next-generation Grace Blackwell Superchips with the AWS Nitro System's advanced virtualization and ultra-fast Elastic Fabric Adapter networking, for NVIDIA's own AI research and development. Through this joint effort between AWS and NVIDIA engineers, we're continuing to innovate together to make AWS the best place for anyone to run NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud." Andy Jassy, president and CEO of Amazon.

"Generative AI is critical to creating smarter, more reliable and efficient systems. Dell Technologies and NVIDIA are working together to shape the future of technology. With the launch of Blackwell, we will continue to deliver the next-generation of accelerated products and services to our customers, providing them with the tools they need to drive innovation across industries." Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies.

"AI already powers everything from our large language models to our content recommendations, ads, and safety systems, and it's only going to get more important in the future. We're looking forward to using NVIDIA's Blackwell to help train our open-source Llama models and build the next generation of Meta AI and consumer products." Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.

"We are committed to offering our customers the most advanced infrastructure to power their AI workloads. By bringing the GB200 Grace Blackwell processor to our datacenters globally, we are building on our long-standing history of optimizing NVIDIA GPUs for our cloud, as we make the promise of AI real for organizations everywhere." Satya Nadella, executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

"Blackwell offers massive performance leaps, and will accelerate our ability to deliver leading-edge models. We're excited to continue working with NVIDIA to enhance AI compute." Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

"Oracle's close collaboration with NVIDIA will enable qualitative and quantitative breakthroughs in AI, machine learning and data analytics. In order for customers to uncover more actionable insights, an even more powerful engine like Blackwell is needed, which is purpose-built for accelerated computing and generative AI." Larry Ellison, chairman and CTO of Oracle.