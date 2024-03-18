NVIDIA's new Project GROOT: fully humanoid robot to compete against Tesla Optimus AI robot

NVIDIA Project GROOT -- Generalist Robot 00 Technology -- unveiled at GTC 2024, with NVIDIA's new Jetson Thor designed for humanoid robots.

Published
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

NVIDIA had plenty to announce during its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event, with the launch of Project GROOT: a new foundational model that helps in the development of robots for industrial use (and more).

NVIDIA's new Project GROOT: fully humanoid robot to compete against Tesla Optimus AI robot 89
Open Gallery 2

The new Project GROOT stands for "Generalist Robot 00 Technology," with NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang teasing robots powered by Project GROOT during GTC 2024, which have been designed to understand natural language and emulate movements made by humans by watching them.

Huang said: "Building foundation models for general humanoid robots is one of the most exciting problems to solve in AI today. The enabling technologies are coming together for leading roboticists around the world to take giant leaps towards artificial general robotics".

NVIDIA's newly built Jetson Thor computing system has been designed for the humanoid robots within Project GROOT. The new SoC features a GPU based on the newly announced Blackwell GPU architecture. This includes a transformer engine capable of pumping out 800 teraflops of AI performance, which allows it to run multimodal generative AI models like GROOT.

The company also showed off new upgrades to its NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform, which will make robotic arms used around the world not just smarter but also increase flexibility and run more efficiently than ever before. This makes them the perfect choice for AI factories and industrial uses globally.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$99.99
Buy
$28589.95
$28589.95$30099.99$30099.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2024 at 6:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags