Intel APO tech speeds up 12 more games including World of Warcraft, and benefits 12th-gen CPUs

As well as 13th and 14th-gen silicon, Alder Lake is now supported, alongside more games including Guardians of the Galaxy, Dirt 5, and Final Fantasy XIV.

Intel's APO (Application Performance Optimization) feature is now supported by a lot more games, boosting frame rates nicely for newer Intel CPUs.

2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the games which now supports APO (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

By newer we mean Alder Lake (12-gen) and onwards, but there's a bit of a catch there which we'll come back to.

APO, which offers fps boosts in the order of 10%, or perhaps more - the mileage will vary depending on the game and exact Intel CPU - only originally arrived with support for two games (Metro Exodus and Rainbow 6 Siege).

Not much of a library, but with 12 more now, at least the total number of PC games has moved up to 14. The full list of supported titles is now as follows:

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

Final Fantasy XIV

Red Dead Redemption 2

World of Tanks

Dreams Three Kingdoms 2 (PRC)

F1 22

Guardians of the Galaxy

Rainbow 6 Siege

Serious Sam 4 (VLK)

Strange Brigade (VLK)

Watch Dog Legion

Metro Exodus

World War Z

Dirt 5

World of Warcraft

As to the caveat with supported processors, while some 12th-gen and 13th-gen chips are now included in the mix for APO - whereas it was exclusive to current-gen Raptor Lake Refresh at launch - only those 14th-gen CPUs see the full benefit.

12th-gen support is new, in fact, and has actually been added with a new 'Advanced Mode' which also allows unsupported games to use APO, too - but the results may be variable (indeed, you could end up with worse frame rates). So, proceed with caution there.

As mentioned, only 14th-gen processors get full support in the above mentioned games, and specifically the following:

Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel Core i9-14900KF

Intel Core i7-14700K

Intel Core i7-14700KF

Intel Core i9-14900KS

And yes, sneaking on the end of the list there is the very latest Raptor Lake Refresh CPU that only just turned up today - and the 14900KS isn't as pricey as some had feared.