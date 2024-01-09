TCL unveils monster 115-inch Mini-LED Quantum Dot TV at CES 2024

TCL unveils its new mega-sized 115-inch Mini-LED TV with up to 5000 nits of peak brightness, 4K 144Hz for high-end PC gaming in the living room.

TCL announced its mega-sized 115-inch QM891G TV at CES 2024, offering one of the biggest and best TVs that we've seen (well, not literally, but you know what we mean).

TCL's new 115-inch QM891G Mini-LED TV (source: TCL)

The company developed a new AIPQ Ultra processor, which TCL is exclusively using inside of the new QM891G TV TCL USA's VP of Product Marketing and Development, Scott Ramirez, explains that the new processor makes sure users get "clean, precise, pristine image quality".

TCL isn't just using a Mini-LED backlight with its new QM891G TV, but the company has thrown in Quantum Dot technology as well for even better colors. TCL says that its new TV can accurately reproduce 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. On the audio side of things, TCL's new QM891G features an integrated 6.2.2-channel sound system that features dedicated up-firing speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

But what about gamers? Well, TCL has your back with its new 115-inch QM891G Mini-LED monster TV that supports 4K 120Hz out of the box and 4K 144Hz for PC gamers as well as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) with AMD FreeSync Premium support. You'll want a monster graphics card to power 4K 120/144FPS gaming, but trust me, it's worth it.

We don't know the pricing details on TCL's new QM891G Mini-LED TV, but don't expect a monster 115-inch high-end 4K 120Hz Mini-LED with Quantum Dot technology TV to be cheap. If you've got the room... and you're going to need a LOT of it, I can see this bad boy putting a smile on any dial out there. Movie fans, 4K enthusiasts, and 4K 120FPS+ gamers will love this new 115-inch monster TV.