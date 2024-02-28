Apple has axed its secretive autonomous electric car project

Apple has reportedly canceled its electric car, which will result in the company laying off hundreds of employees from the team working on the project.

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on its own electric vehicle (EV) that would be fully autonomous, and now publications have learned that the project has been axed and that hundreds of employees are likely being let go from the company.

TechCrunch and Bloomberg have reported that Apple executives announced in a short meeting with the team working on the EV project that all work will be stopped and that some remaining employees will be moved over to Apple's generative AI division, where they will begin working on various AI-powered products. As for those who won't be going to Apple's generative AI division, they will have 90 days to find another role within the company, and if they can't fit in anywhere, they will be fired.

Reports indicate that Apple's secretive EV project was being worked on by approximately 1,400 employees, according to one employee who spoke to TechCrunch under anonymity. Notably, Apple has reportedly been working on its EV since 2014, and internally, it was known as "Project Titan." while there were hardly any details about the project, the company did, at one stage, have as many as 5,000 employees working on it.

However, over the years, the company pivoted its efforts towards other products, and the team working on the EV was feeling pressure from Apple's higher-ups to hurry up and bring something to market.