End of an era, NVIDIA has produced its last GeForce GTX GPU... it's all RTX from here on out

NVIDIA has stopped making GeForce GTX 16 Series GPUs, retiring the 'GTX' branding while shifting its entry-level focus to cards like the RTX 3050 6GB.

Late last year, we got word that NVIDIA was planning to sunset the GeForce GTX product line - with the final GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, GTX 1650, and low-end GeForce GTX 1630 GPUs produced earlier this year. Today, we've got some updated info from the same Chinese Board Channels forum source (via Videocardz) that once the remaining stock is depleted, there will be no more new GeForce GTX 16 cards for partners and retailers.

The source cites NVIDIA's GPU product roadmap, which lists the GeForce GTX 16 Series as "completely discontinued," with all remaining "GPU stock allocated to AIC brand manufacturers." GeForce GTX stock is expected to run out in one to three months.

The final GeForce GTX cards, including the GTX 1660, are based on NVIDIA Turing architecture, albeit without dedicated RT or AI hardware. The redesigned GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM and a modest 70W TDP will become the company's entry-level option.

In many ways, it makes sense, as NVIDIA's AI and RT hardware has become a staple of its products, optimizations, and software-offering GPUs without AI Tensor Cores in 2024 doesn't make much sense, even at the entry-level.

The other side of this news is that the iconic GeForce GTX branding, which has been around for decades, is no more, with GeForce RTX now the be-all and end-all for NVIDIA's discrete graphics card options. The first GeForce GTX GPU was the GTX 260 from 2008, with the most iconic series probably being the GeForce GTX 10 Series (1060, 1070, and 1080).

According to the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for February 2024, millions of GeForce GTX GPUs are still in circulation. PC gamers are still rocking cards like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060.