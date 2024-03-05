New Apple Pencil tipped for launch this month

Apple is reportedly getting ready to launch a new and updated Apple Pencil this month, although what new features it will have is unclear.

There have been intermittent rumors of Apple potentially getting ready to launch a new Apple Pencil in recent months, and now a new report claims that the company is almost set. If the report is accurate, Apple will release a new Apple Pencil this month.

The report comes via Weibo user Instant Digital, a user who has a relatively strong track record with these things. The report was spotted by MacRumors and notes that Apple is ready to refresh the second-generation Apple Pencil specifically and that it will happen this month. This follows a similar report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman which suggested that a new Apple Pencil could debut within the next few weeks.

Solid information about what the new Apple Pencil might have to offer is hard to come by right now, but there have been rumors that the stylus will feature a shorter design that uses interchangeable tips to allow for more precise work where needed. Those tips could attech to the Apple Pencil body using magnets, while there is also a suggestion of color-detection technology that could sense a color and then replicate it.

The new Apple Pencil news comes as Apple is expected to unveil new tablets sooner rather than later. New OLED iPad Pro tablets with M3 chips are strongly rumored, while new iPad Air products are also tipped. The 11-inch iPad Air is expected to be refreshed while an all-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also thought to be in the cards. We can likely expect the new Apple Pencil to work with those new tablets and could well be announced alongside them, too.