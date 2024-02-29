Apple's next iPad Pro will be the biggest design change to the Pro line since 2018

Apple's next highly anticipated iPad Pro is expected to feature an OLED display and arrive with a much thinner form factor, per new renders.

Reports indicate that Apple's next iPad Pro will be the biggest change the company has made to the line-up design since 2018, as new renders seemingly show a much thinner device and the adoption of OLED.

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time that Apple is working on new iPad tablets that will feature the new 3nm M3 chip, an adoption of OLED display technology for both the 11 and 12.9-inch models, and seemingly much thinner form factor, according to newly discovered renders by MacRumors. The adoption of OLED technology ushers in better color, contrast, deeper blacks, and much more. The CAD renders indicate the new iPad Pro line-up will be much thinner than current generation iPad Pros.

Notably, these CAD renders are typically leaked out of factories receiving these dimensions to create accessories for Apple's products. An example of this would be factories dedicated to manufacturing cases for phones and tablets. The reasoning behind giving these renders to factories making accessories for Apple's products is so they can prepare for the upcoming launch, as most buyers will want to wrap their new Apple product in some kind of protective casing.

  • Current 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm
  • Upcoming ~11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm
  • Current 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm
  • Upcoming ~13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ - 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm
