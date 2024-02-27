Apple's 'Unreleased Products' document updated ahead of rumored iPad and Mac launches

Apple is expected to announce new Macs and iPads within the next few weeks and it has updated an internal Unreleased Products document ahead of time.

Apple has long been rumored to have plans to announce new iPad tablets and portable Mac laptops within the next few weeks and even though the company has yet to confirm that, it has taken steps to get ready. According to a new report, Apple has updated an internal document about "unannounced or unreleased products". The move comes amid the new product rumors, although it's also important to note that there is no guarantee that the two things are related.

The document, reported by MacRumors, is designed to tell Apple support teams how to respond when customers have questions about future devices that have yet to be announced. According to the report, apple has today restructured and optimized the document although it isn't yet clear what that actually means - this si simply what the changelog says so it isn't known which changes were made specifically although the timing does seem suspect.

Apple is rumored to be readying updated tablets and laptops for a launch in the final weeks of March or early April.

The new iPads include iPad Pro models with updated chips and new displays, making these the best tablets that Apple has ever made. The switch to an M3 chip will make these super-fast machines, while a new OLED display is expected to be used in both the 11- and 12.9-inch models so as to offer better color reproduction, improved contrast, and more. A new Magic Keyboard with a new construction and bigger trackpad has also been rumored.

Apple is also expected to debut a pair of iPad Air models including a brand-new 12.9-inch version that will be sold alongside the 11-inch model. Both are likely to use the M2 chip although it is also possible that the M3 chip could be used instead. No design changes are expected, however.

Finally, Apple is also rumored to be ready to update both the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs to add new M3 chips although it isn't clear what else could change. The design of the laptops is unlikely to be rereshed although there is a chance new Wi-Fi 6E support could be added as has happened with some other members of the Mac lineup.

None of these devices are likely to warrant any kind of event and will instead be announced via press release with Apple also potentially adding new iPhone 15 colors to the mix as has been the case in some previous years. The iPhones will be the same as those released in September last year beyond the new color, however.