One person called the 'Game Master' is controlling the Helldivers 2 galactic war

One developer at Arrowhead Studios is pulling all of the strings behind the galactic war taking place in the immensely popular Helldivers 2.

The galactic war is being fought by hundreds of thousands of gamers from around the world, each trying to do their part to protect specific planets across the galaxy.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Helldivers 2 has quickly become one of the most popular games being enjoyed right now as hundreds of thousands of gamers dive down into planets, defeating seamlessly never-ending hoards of various enemies. Players are all on the same and are attempting to prevent the galaxy from being taken over by foreign invaders, and progress made by any team adds to the total foothold players have on that specific planet.

However, Helldivers 2 developers fight back players by taking back regions, sometimes viciously, and according to Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt, the developers behind the hit title, there is one man pulling all the strings, similar to a Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master. PCGamer interviewed Pilestedt who said one developer named Joel has been appointed to the role of "Game Master" and he is equipped with multiple tools that give him "a lot of control over the player experience".

"We have an actual person with the job title of Game Master," Pilestedt told PC Gamer in an interview today. "We have a lot of systems built into the game where the Game Master has a lot of control over the play experience. It's something that we're continuously evolving based on what's happening in the game. And as part of the roadmap, there are things that we want to keep secret because we want to surprise and delight."

Additionally, Pilestedt revealed that Arrowhead Studios is constantly working on new tools to give Joel, and that those tools are being developed based on what is taking place in the game. Pilestedt also explained that Dungeons & Dragons has been a massive inspiration for the studio and that it's attempting to recreate the unique tabletop experiences of reactive storytelling within Helldivers 2.

This statement led Pilestedt to say Arrowhead has predictions for how the galactic war will end, but like the Dungeons & Dragons experience, not even the Game Master knows exactly how it will all play out.