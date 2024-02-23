Multiple OLED iPad Pro display suppliers tipped by new supply chain report

Apple is expected to ship new iPad Pro tablets with OLED displays within weeks and it's thought LG Display and Samsung Display are building them.

Apple has long been rumored to have some big iPad refreshes in the works for 2024 and two of the most important are likely to be OLED upgrades to the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pros. Both models are set to be updated for the first time in a good long while within the next couple of months, and the OLED display is likely to be among the most vital improvements.

Now, a new report by The Elec has outlined Apple's plans for the two tablets in terms of which companies will be tasked with producing those OLED panels. The report says that Apple intends to use both Samsung Display and LG Display, two companies that it has used in the past.

According to the report LG Display is the company that has been asked to put together the 13-inch OLED panel for the biggest tablet while Samsung Display will take care of the smaller 11-inch version. Both of these new tablets are expected to launch at the same time, probably in March or April depending on which report you believe.

Interestingly, the report also claims that LG was originally set to be involved in both the 11- and 13-inch OLED display production but is currently only going to make the larger of the two. However, it's possible that things could change once the initial mass production run is complete.

The new iPads are both expected to sport updated M3 chips alongside their new displays, but no physical refresh is in the cards according to reports. The current iPad Pro uses an M2 chip.