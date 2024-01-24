Palworld to get PVP, raids, cross-play in new roadmap, Pocketpair also warns of rollbacks

Pocketpair lays out an ambitious content roadmap for indie sensation Palworld as the game sells 7 million copies in its first week on the PC gaming market.

Pocketpair reveals a big content roadmap for mega-hit Palworld, confirms various new features and modes that in development.

No live service game would be complete without a plotted list of updates, features, and content. Palworld is no different, and Japanese studio Pocketpair has outlined a timeline of fixes, adjustments, and new updates for their popular survival-crafting game.

Palworld is still in early access, but Pocketpair still wants to considerably update the game over time. That being said, there's some immediate fixes that the studio is targeting. The biggest problem is server congestion--the game has been purchased by 7 million people, but some gamers are still having a hard time actually playing.

Read more: Palworld's profits could be over $130 million

Bug fixes and server issues come first. Then Pocketpair wants to eventually expand Palworld's overall content offering with PVP modes, an arena specifically for Pals to fight, cross-play between Steam and Xbox consoles, and even raid bosses.

Check below for the full list:

[The Future of Palworld]

We would like to share with you our roadmap for Palworld.

Sales have far exceeded the development team's expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges.

We will prioritize improving this issue first, and then move on to implementing new in-game features.

Thank you for your understanding.

[Early Access Roadmap]

・Addressing Critical Issues

・Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

　・Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

　・The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

...and so on.

・Improvements to Implement ASAP

　・Key configuration improvements.

　・Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

・Planned Future Updates

　・PvP

　・Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

　・Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

　・Steam-Xbox Crossplay

　・Various Xbox Feature Improvements

　・Server Transfers and Migrations

　・Improvements to the Building System

　・New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

