Palworld to get PVP, raids, cross-play in new roadmap, Pocketpair also warns of rollbacks

Pocketpair lays out an ambitious content roadmap for indie sensation Palworld as the game sells 7 million copies in its first week on the PC gaming market.

No live service game would be complete without a plotted list of updates, features, and content. Palworld is no different, and Japanese studio Pocketpair has outlined a timeline of fixes, adjustments, and new updates for their popular survival-crafting game.

Palworld is still in early access, but Pocketpair still wants to considerably update the game over time. That being said, there's some immediate fixes that the studio is targeting. The biggest problem is server congestion--the game has been purchased by 7 million people, but some gamers are still having a hard time actually playing.

Read more: Palworld's profits could be over $130 million

Bug fixes and server issues come first. Then Pocketpair wants to eventually expand Palworld's overall content offering with PVP modes, an arena specifically for Pals to fight, cross-play between Steam and Xbox consoles, and even raid bosses.

