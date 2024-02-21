AMD is imposing fines on retailers selling Radeon RX 6750 GRE GPUs below MSRP in China

AMD launched a new GPU in January 2023, the Radeon RX 7600 XT, which took its mainstream RDNA 3 offering and doubled the VRAM capacity to 16GB. Per our review, adding a slight boost to clock speeds is enough to make a difference in most games, but the overall performance sits very close to the Radeon RX 7600 8GB model.

What does this have to do with the Radeon RX 6750 GRE GPU (another Golden Rabbit Edition release), an RDNA 2 GPU released exclusively in China before the Radeon RX 7600 XT? AMD has yet to release the Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB in China because the Radeon RX 6750 GRE (available in 10GB and 12GB variants) is proving very popular in the region.

And for a good reason: the card is priced similarly to the GeForce RTX 4060 while outperforming NVIDIA's mainstream GPU and the more expensive GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, so much so that AMD is cracking down on retailers discounting the Radeon RX 6750 GRE by imposing fines to ensure that its profit margins remain intact.

The Radeon RX 6750 GRE is being marketed in the region as a 1440p gaming GPU at a 1080p price.

According to MyDrivers (via Wccftech), if a retailer is selling either the Radeon RX 6750 GRE 10GB or 12GB below MSRP in the region, they will be fined 500 RMB per card sold for the first three offenses - with that figure increasing to 1000 RMB for the fourth offense. In addition to a 'fourth strike,' AMD will no longer supply the offending retailer with Radeon RX 6750 GRE stock.

The reason why retailers have been discounting Radeon RX 6750 GRE GPUs in the region, and only by a small amount, comes down to the card's popularity and old-fashioned competition among sellers. This is not allowed, with AMD doing everything possible to ensure GPU prices remain as they are.

