Starfield finally gets FSR 3 - for those PC gamers out there still playing

Intel XeSS has also arrived, as well as FSR 3 (which was in beta earlier this month), with the new update delivering some important fixes, too.

Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

Starfield's latest update has finally delivered FSR 3 support for the game, as well as Intel XeSS to boot in something of an upscaling bonanza.

Although the arrival of FSR 3 is going to be too late for many PC gamers, seeing as the player count for the space epic has now dwindled to very small numbers.

Still, better late than never, with the full FSR 3 release coming with the v1.9.67 patch for Starfield. The frame generation tech arrived in beta earlier this month, and Bethesda promised it would be patched in for everyone later in February - which has now happened.

It was a blow for gamers with AMD GPUs when Starfield arrived with only FSR 2 support, rather than the full implementation of FSR 3. Mind you, those with Intel graphics cards - with XeSS also now arriving, as mentioned - had a worse time of things, with the game not even launching (initially) on Arc GPUs.

On the graphics front, this patch also fixes a couple of other issues, including a bug that meant clouds could seem to be 'vibrating' when using NVIDIA's DLSS in performance mode.

A resolution was also applied for a visual glitch that might happen when aiming with a weapon.

Bethesda introduced a couple of tweaks for better stability, as well, namely:

  • Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations
  • Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu
