NVIDIA rumored to mandate PCIe 6.0 16-pin power connector for GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are reportedly mandated to use new PCIe Gen 6 16-pin power connectors, should support up to 400W of power.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards will reportedly feature new PCIe 6.0 16-pin power connectors, according to the latest rumors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU rumors (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

In a new video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead explains that his sources have said that NVIDIA will be shifting towards their next-gen GPUs using a next-gen PCIe 6.0 16-pin connector. This move could filter all the way down to the mid-range GeForce RTX 5060, not just the higher-end GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards.

NVIDIA making this move makes sense, as it fully simplifies the supply chain... the company will require a single PCIe 6.0 16-pin power connector for every single GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card it makes. All of the future GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Edition cards would roll out with the new PCIe 6.0 connector, as well as the company mandating the new PCIe 6.0 16-pin power connector to custom AIB models of upcoming RTX 50 series GPUs.

The new Gen 6 16-pin power connector would allow NVIDIA's highest-end RTX 50 series GPUs to pull upwards of 600W of power, while high-end RTX 50 series GPUs could pull 450W, and the standard for mid-range could fall into the 300-350W power area, says MLID.

The first source said "I (AIB) was just informed by NVIDIA that they are considering mandating that all of their GPUs next-gen utilize the PCIe 6.0 16-pin connector. That may even include 5060".

The second source added: "My (major OEM) exposure to the desktop side of things is limited, but from what I have heard, it sounds like we are preparing to stockpile new PSUs to support a next gen launch from NVIDIA later this year... and nobody has mentioned Radeon requiring these new PSUs".

The third source said: "From our perspective (NVIDIA), the 16-pin connector is the industry standard by now, and so I don't think it would be crazy at all for us to commit to the Gen 6 16-pin next generation. This saves money on BOMs, and if someone has an outdated power supply they can just buy a dongle on Amazon".

Finally, the fourth source explained: "Like I (AMD) told you before, we briefly considered moving to 12VHPWR years ago, but we ended up deciding it was an unnecessary new standard, and as far as I am aware that decision has not changed".