Respawn working on Mandalorian bounty hunter FPS, reports say

Apex Legends, Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi developer Respawn is reportedly working on a new Mandalorian shooter for Disney and Electronic Arts.

Respawn's mysterious new Star Wars game is reportedly a Mandalorian FPS, sources tell Insider Gaming.

Following two successful Star Wars adventure games, Respawn is now working on three more projects in the sci-fi universe: Star Wars Jedi 3, a turn-based strategy game (they're publishing this one, not developing), and an unannounced first-person shooter. Now we may have more details on this third FPS.

According to Insider Gaming, Respawn's new shooter will be a Mandalorian game with fast-paced action mechanics. Reports indicate the Mandalorian FPS will deliver a mix of Titanfall and Apex traversal, with emphasis on dynamism and fluid motion. Gamers may be able to jet pack and slide around maps.

The game, which could be led by Respawn's Peter Hirschmann, is said to also utilize interesting gameplay loops similar to Doom Eternal; players may be able to heal themselves upon successful attacks, somewhat like the glory kills system found in id's recent Doom releases.

Predictably, gamers will be able to play as a Mandalorian bounty hunter in the project but it is unknown whether or not it will be based on Boba Fett, Din Djarin, or another new protagonist.

Respawn has yet to formally announce the shooter, but the studio did have this to say about it in a 2022 press release from Electronic Arts:

"Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," said Peter Hirschmann, game director at Respawn.