GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER price drops below MSRP one month after launch

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER has only been out for about a month, but we've already got a model available for below the $599 USD MSRP. The model in question is the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge 12GB GDDR6X, available via Amazon and Newegg for $589.99.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge 12GB is currently available for $589.99 USD, image credit: ZOTAC GAMING.

It's not a massive discount, but you're looking at one of the best-value GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs currently available. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER offers 20% more CUDA Cores, RT Cores (ray-tracing), and AI Tensor Cores than the baseline GeForce RTX 4070.

The result is 10-15% faster 1440p and 4K gaming compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, which is enough bump to put it into GeForce RTX 3090 territory. On average, the new Ada Lovelace architecture uses around 40% less power when gaming than the previous-gen flagship.

Below, you can check out our reviews for various GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER models.

The Twin Edge model from ZOTAC GAMING is a compact twin-fan two-slot variant perfect for smaller form-factor builds and comes with the company's IceStorm 2.0 cooling that includes fans that stop when not in use. There's also a reinforced metal backplate for added durability, with ZOTAC GAMING's stylish curved physical design.

As of writing, this looks to be the only GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER model currently being sold for below MSRP, though there are a few options available for $599 - including the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER WINDFORCE OC.

It's good to see pricing for the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER stick to its MSRP, and with this mid-range price bracket including the Radeon RX 7800 XT and baseline GeForce RTX 4070 - we'll probably start seeing more discounts in the months ahead.