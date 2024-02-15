Cybertruck's are already rusting despite being stainless steel

Some Tesla Cybertruck owners are already reporting their vehicles are beginning to develop rust from the rain that needs to be buffed out.

A group of Tesla Cybertruck owners have taken to social platforms to share images of their Cybertruck's developing rust from what appears to be just rain.

One Cybertruck owner called Raxar took to the Cybertruckownersclub forum to say that when they picked up their Cybertruck from their respective Tesla dealership, the advisor specifically told them the vehicle is prone to developing orange rust marks on its exterior if it's exposed to the rain. According to Raxar, these orange rust marks need to be buffed out. Another Cybertruck owner took to the same forum to share some images of what appears to be corrosion developing following the vehicle being exposed to the Los Angeles rain, cold weather, and some sunlight.

The Cybertruck owner said they washed to make sure the specs weren't just dirt, and since they stayed present on the metal, the owner booked a service appointment. According to the Cybertruck owner an individual at the facility said they have a "procedure/guidance for how to fix it, but they don't have the tools on hand, nor have they done this repair before." Notably, this Cybertruck owner had only clocked 381 miles on it during the 11 days they had it their custody.

Looking to Tesla's manual, it's stated the exterior of the vehicle is prone to corrosive damage that can be caused by "grease, oil, bird droppings, tree resin, dead insects, far spots, road salt, industrial fallout, etc." The manual recommends owners immediately wash the affected areas with denatured alcohol and then follow up with another wash with water and non-detergent soap to remove the alcohol.

"The Cybertruck's exterior is susceptible to corrosion, as acknowledged in the manual," one Cybertruck Owners Club forum member, who posted screenshots of the documentation, wrote. "Once the oxide barrier is compromised, corrosion initiates."

Currently, it appears only a few Cybertruck owners are noticing corrosion spots on the exterior of their vehicles, but given the marketing for the Cybertruck and its intention to be an off-road vehicle that can be taken anywhere, these emerging problems don't bode well for the years ahead of many Cybertruck owners.

However, it doesn't appear all doom and gloom for Cybertruck owners as one individual claimed these corrosion marks can be remedied with Bar Keepers Friend and Windex, which they claimed removed the stains entirely and restored the vehicle back to its natural shininess.

At the time of writing, it appears far too early to tell if Cybertruck owners are guaranteed to be suffering from corrosion from general use or if the individuals reporting the corrosion are putting their vehicles through the wringer. Time will tell, but in the meantime, there is always the option of getting the Cybertruck wrapped by Tesla, which costs thousands.