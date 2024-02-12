Sycom's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER features hybrid AIO cooling, dual Noctua fans

Japanese manufacturer Sycom has just teased a new cooling solution for NVIDIA's just-released GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, using dual 120mm fans from Noctua.

Sycom's GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Hydro GPU (source: Sycom)

Sycom has been releasing interestingly-styled GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards for a while now, with RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics card releases using Noctua cooling. Now, the new RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card from Sycom replaces the GPU's vapor chamber with a cooling solution in the hopes of thermal dissipation that's much better for these new "power-hungry" GPUs.

The new hybrid GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Hydro graphics card from Sycom is only packaged with its G-Master Hydro series desktop gaming PCs, but the cooler itself is from Asetek in the form of the "Hybrid GFX 240mm" which features a dedicated 240mm radiator, and dual Noctua NF-A12x15 120mm fans.

The result is a totally differently styled GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, with a spirit level -- yeah, we're not joking, and this isn't the first graphics card with a built-in spirit level -- and then 240mm radiator with Noctua fans in their native stand-out color scheme.

Sycom is reporting a 15C temperature drop using its hybrid AIO cooler, and with Noctua's fans being controllable, you can tweak this cooler to the point of virtually no noise, but fantastic thermal results. This will keep the RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card at its highest boost GPU clock for longer periods of time versus traditional coolers on the card.

Sycom's RTX 4080 SUPER Hydro GPU inside a pre-built G-Master Hydro PC (source: Sycom)

We don't know if Sycom will release its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card outside of using it in its pre-built gaming PCs, but it would be cool to see them make more of these and get them available not just separately but in other markets across the world.