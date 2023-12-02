Sycom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Silent Master launched: Noctua fans, chunky quad-slot design

Sycom has just launched its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Silent Master graphics card, the latest member of their Silent Master family of cards... rocking dual Noctua fans and a huge design.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Sycom has already launched its RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti Silent Master graphics cards, with each card featuring an individual cooling design, but they're all using Noctua fans. This means we get a chunky heatsink and dual Noctua fans that make for a huge quad-slot design, but that thermal system is worth it if you want virtually silent operation from the card.

Noctua's own black chromax fans are in play here, with the iconic brown and beige fan design that sits on top of a huge heatsink on the Sycom RTX 4070 Ti Silent Master. Sycom is using the Noctua NF-A12x25 PVM fans with a custom metal frame that was developed by Nagao Seisakusho, with the black frame actually handmade, exclusively designed and manufactured.

There's no RGB lighting, which I really dig here, as this card would look fantastic inside of a beautifully styled gaming PC.

6

6

Sycom also makes its own pre-built systems in-house, where they've been customizing GeForce RTX series GPUs for a while to use inside of their pre-built systems. You can't buy any of Sycom's custom graphics card designs, so their range of Silent Master graphics cards is only available inside of Sycom's own pre-built gaming PCs.

If you live in Japan, you can order the new Sycom RTX 4070 Ti Silent Master inside of a pre-built PC from Sycom now.