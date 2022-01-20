All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Rockstar Games receives $77 million tax credit for RDR2, GTA 6

Samsung aims for 2030 to beat TSMC's foundry business dominance

TSMC is so ahead of the pack that it'll be 8 more years at the least until Samsung can overtake their foundry business dominance.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 20 2022 6:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nearly 18 months ago now I wrote a news article titled "TSMC is so ahead of the game, Samsung might not catch up until 2030" and yeah... well, it will be 2030 before Samsung can catch up to TSMC and its dominant foundry business.

Samsung aims for 2030 to beat TSMC's foundry business dominance 04 | TweakTown.com

A new report from DigiTimes and their industry insiders said that Samsung will be mass-producing 4nm chips for Qualcomm, and will be getting into a better position to fight TSMC as we lead into 2030... some 8 years from now. Samsung recently announced a rather gigantic $151 billion investment into its chip manufacturing business through to 2030.

The DigiTimes report said: "Samsung Electronics recently announced its wafer foundry now serves over 100 customers. Based on current conditions, the wafer foundry market in 2022 looks to be just as hot as it was in 2021. As a result, the South Korean industry is optimistic about Samsung's wafer foundry, which is about to enter a full-scale growth stage. However, Samsung is still relatively new to the automotive and AI chip fields".

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1549.00
$1549.00$1779.99$1461.72
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/20/2022 at 4:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.