TSMC chairman says NVIDIA will be the world's largest semiconductor company by end of 2023

TSMC CEO says that NVIDIA will be the world's new leader in the semiconductor business, after its domination in the AI GPU business.

NVIDIA has recently posted record revenue numbers with a mind-boggling 1259% increase in net income year-over-year, with the CEO of TSMC now saying that NVIDIA will be the leader in the semiconductor business.

The news from NVIDIA and its revenue of $18.18 billion for Q3 2023, representing a 206% increase from the same quarter last year, and a 34% over Q2 2023. NVIDIA is an AI-focused company at this stage, dominating the AI GPU business with its H100 and upcoming H200 AI GPUs.

But now NVIDIA has the blessing of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and its CEO, Mark Liu, who recently said during a lecture by the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce that NVIDIA will soon lead in revenue in the semiconductor industry against its competitors like Intel, Samsung, and more.

TSMC is evolving its business model because of the AI industry surging so hard, working with customers and industry chain partners to both establish and expand ecosystems and alliances and how it deploys globally to face the complexity of international and regional political interactions (which is a serious thing, look at what's happening in China and other countries with US sanctions stopping AI GPUs in their tracks).

TSMC also said that AI is helping the company streamline its operations, and helping out in research and development. TSMC chairman Mark Liu also added that the company is focusing on "TSMC in the AI Era" according to a report by the Central News Agency (CNA).