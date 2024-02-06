Russian President Vladimir Putin tells Tucker Carlson: Biden is not running the United States

Tucker Carlson interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin, who says that President Biden is 'not running the United States', so who is? 'the same forces'.

Tucker Carlson has had some gigantic interviews and hundreds of millions of views on interviews with world leaders (and many others) since his exit from Fox News... but nothing compares to his latest interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tucker flew out to Moscow, Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin, with the new interview between Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin not live yet, but it's coming very soon, with Tucker releasing a "trailer" to his news ahead of the interview release. Patrick Webb got an early look at the interview, where he has some choice quotes from Putin early.

Tucker asked who Putin thinks runs the United States, to which the Russian President replied: "The same forces which have always run it. You may change presidents but you do not change those in real power. That is who we have to deal with. Joe Biden is just a facade for this power structure".

On the diplomacy between the Trump administration and Putin if Trump is reelected in 2024, Putin said: "For one thing he never insulted us. He has a great respect for Russia. We would start from a position of friendship and trust - then all problems are solvable. We could get it done. Trust me".

Putin says communications between the U.S. and Russia will open back up once Trump's back in office.

Putin: "Should he win again our lines of communication would open up instantly whereas right now we have no dialogue with President Biden".

Tucker: "That's shocking to me. No one from the White House has been in contact with you?"

Putin: "That's right. No one has called since we congratulated Mr. Biden on his election victory. It's puzzling to us that communications are colder now than during the cold war".

When asked about the 2020 elections and whether Joe Biden "won fair and square" against Trump, Putin told Tucker: "I would rather not get into domestic American politics but will say my embassy reported your southern border was better run than that 2020 election. (chuckles)".