DDR5-10600 memory OC achieved on AMD Ryzen 7 8700G by overclocker

AMD's new Ryzen 7 8700G APU used by overclocker and pushed up to DDR5-10600 memory speeds, breaking a world record on the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Gene.

AMD's new mid-range Ryzen 8000G "Hawk Point" APU series is now out in the wild, with the fastest Hawk Point APU in the Ryzen 7 8700G being used for some new DDR5 memory overclocking world records.

DDR5-10600 memory overclock (source: SafeDisk)
DDR5-10600 memory overclock (source: SafeDisk)

We've already seen overclockers using the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU inside of an AORUS B650 Tachyon motherboard, pushing a DDR5-10346 memory overclock. Now, the ASUS OC team has pushed things even further, using the Ryzen 7 8700G APU inside of the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Gene motherboard and DDR5-10600 memory speeds.

The DDR5 memory in question is the G.SKILL Trident Z5 memory, which ut of the box will run at DDR5-7600 CL36 specs. The ASUS OC team pushed it up to DDR5-10600 speeds with CL50 at 1.4V, with no massive array of cooling the RAM or the APU needed for this new record. The team used a regular AIO liquid cooler for the test.

SafeDisk even went as far as posting a picture with an oscilloscope as evidence to confirm the DDR5 memory overclock that he reached, as there have been reports of a possible bug in the AGESA firmware that would incorrectly display higher frequencies of your RAM that you were actually experiencing.

DDR5-10600 memory overclock (source: SafeDisk)
DDR5-10600 memory overclock (source: SafeDisk)

Intel has higher DDR5 memory world records on HWBOT, but that's because Intel CPUs use single-channel memory configurations while AMD uses dual-channel memory. So we have DDR5-10600 in a dual-channel memory configuration. Very cool to see with an 8700G APU, too.

