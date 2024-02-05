DDR5-10600 memory OC achieved on AMD Ryzen 7 8700G by overclocker

AMD's new mid-range Ryzen 8000G "Hawk Point" APU series is now out in the wild, with the fastest Hawk Point APU in the Ryzen 7 8700G being used for some new DDR5 memory overclocking world records.
We've already seen overclockers using the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU inside of an AORUS B650 Tachyon motherboard, pushing a DDR5-10346 memory overclock. Now, the ASUS OC team has pushed things even further, using the Ryzen 7 8700G APU inside of the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Gene motherboard and DDR5-10600 memory speeds.
The DDR5 memory in question is the G.SKILL Trident Z5 memory, which ut of the box will run at DDR5-7600 CL36 specs. The ASUS OC team pushed it up to DDR5-10600 speeds with CL50 at 1.4V, with no massive array of cooling the RAM or the APU needed for this new record. The team used a regular AIO liquid cooler for the test.
SafeDisk even went as far as posting a picture with an oscilloscope as evidence to confirm the DDR5 memory overclock that he reached, as there have been reports of a possible bug in the AGESA firmware that would incorrectly display higher frequencies of your RAM that you were actually experiencing.
Intel has higher DDR5 memory world records on HWBOT, but that's because Intel CPUs use single-channel memory configurations while AMD uses dual-channel memory. So we have DDR5-10600 in a dual-channel memory configuration. Very cool to see with an 8700G APU, too.