This Vision Pro unboxing shows exactly how big it is, and what comes inside

Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset is currently available for preorder and it finally goes on sale on Friday, February 2. That means that those who placed their preorder can expect to receive their new headset around that time, and expectations are already starting to reach a fever pitch. Now, a video posted to YouTube has given everyone a good idea of what they should expect when their headset arrives on their doorstep.

We'd already heard that the Vision Pro box would be a big one and we also knew what it was that Apple shipped inside it, but seeing is most definitely believing and this box is indeed huge. The video, shared by YouTuber MKBHD, shows the headset's unboxing experience and it's clear that buyers will have plenty of fun before they even get as far as putting the Vision Pro onto their heads.

Inside the box, Vision Pro buyers will find the headset itself as well as a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band. There's also a Light Seal as well as two Light Seal Cushions with one being thicker than the other. A polishing cloth is included as is the battery, a USB-C cable, and a USB-C power adapter. With that all said, it's easy to see why that box is so big now. And that's before we get into the paperwork that comes with the headset to explain how to attach the straps and more.

The Vision Pro starts from $3,499 which gets you the 256GB model. You can choose to upgrade to the 512GB and 1TB models if you prefer, although there will of course be an additional cost associated with that choice.