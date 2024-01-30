These are the six new emojis coming to your iPhone in iOS 17.4

Apple's iOS 17.4 update will arrive within the next few weeks and these are the six new emojis that are already available in the first beta release.

Apple is currently testing the iOS 17.4 beta with developers ahead of a public release that is expected to happen within the next few weeks but no firm details have yet been released to the public. For now, though, the first beta is available and we can expect more beta updates to arrive as time progresses. We can also expect to see more information about what new features will arrive in iOS 17.4, too.

In the first beta, we learned that Apple is going to make a handful of new emojis available to iPhone owners, with six additions on the way. Those additions add more options for people who like to use emojis as a way to communicate or add context to their text. The same new emojis are also part of the macOS 14.4 beta on the Mac, iPadOS 17.4 on the iPad, and watchOS 10.4 on the Apple Watch.

These are the six new emojis coming to your iPhone in iOS 17.4 02
In terms of the new emojis, 9to5Mac shared details about what users can look forward to. One of the emojis is a broken chain, while another is a red phoenix. In addition, a brown mushroom and a green slice of lime are also part of this update. Two more depict someone agreeing and disagreeing with faces moving in a vertical and horizontal motion, respectively.

The new emojis could change between now and the iOS 17.4 update rolling out to the public of course, and the future betas might add and tweak features as well. Apple hasn't confirmed when the new software will arrive, but it's expected to be with us before the first week of March.

NEWS SOURCES:9to5mac.com, apple.com

