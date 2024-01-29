NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 doesn't lose much performance in external GPU using OCulink

The new OCulink connector tested with GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER as external GPUs, which lose up to 22.6% and 9.8% performance, respectively.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has been used as an external GPU through an OCulink connector and benchmarked in 3DMark benchmarks with some surprising results. Check them out:

RTX 4090 used as an external GPU over OCulink

Chinese reviewer "Golden Pig Upgrade" has used both NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 and new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card with an OCulink connector, used as an external desktop GPU and into a new laptop powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 5 125H processor. We get to see some bottlenecks in action, which is very interesting to see.

Starting with the GeForce RTX 4090 connected through OCulink in the pictures above, we have 3DMark TimeSpy scores of 36487 points when used in desktop form, while in the graphics dock and internal display used, we have 28230 points (a larger 22.6% reduction in performance, while in the graphics dock and the RTX 4090 using the external display scoring 30429 points which is a 16.6% performance loss over OCulink.

RTX 4090 used as an external GPU over OCulink

In a less CPU-bound situation, running 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme in desktop GPU form with a score of 19930 points. Moving into the graphics dock and internal display provides 18902 points, which is a 5.2% performance loss while using an external display pushes 19925 points (no performance loss).

Golden Pig Upgrade reported the findings as:

Connected to GeForce RTX 4090:

Time Spy graphics split

Desktop : 36487

Graphics dock (inner screen) : 28230

Performance loss : 22.6%

Graphics card dock (external screen) : 30429

Performance loss: 16.6%

Time Spy Extreme graphics

Desktop : 19930

Graphics card dock (internal screen) : 18902

Performance loss : 5.2%

Graphics card dock (external screen) : 19925

Performance Loss: 0

Connected to GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER:

Time Spy graphics split

Desktop : 24613

Graphics dock (inner screen) : 22199

Performance loss: 9.8%

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER used as an external GPU over OCulink

Next up, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card over the OCulink connector features 24613 points in desktop form while the graphics dock and internal display drop to 22199 points, which is a 9.8% performance loss over OCUlink.

It's interesting to see the GeForce RTX 4090 used as an external graphics card, which in the 4K resolution run of 3DMark -- TimeSpy Extreme -- has almost no performance decrease using an external display. That's an awesome GPU for gamers who need an external graphics card connected to their laptop, but they'll need OCulink connectivity for this.

OCulink is a new connector that spawned in 2023 for laptops, after being in the server world for many years. Thunderbolt development has been slow, which is why we've got OCulink, something that is great in the meantime, before Thunderbolt 5 arrives in 2025.