Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring with 'leading sensor technology' and a 24/7 comfort level

Samsung has unveiled its foray into the smart ring market at its Unpacked event a few days ago, showcasing to the world the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung unveiled its foray into the smart ring market at its Unpacked event a few days ago, showcasing the Galaxy Ring to the world.

The showcase of the Galaxy Ring has raised important questions in the wearable market, such as "is this the start of a new wearable era?". While that is yet to be known, we did see three smart ring devices unveiled at the start of 2024, one of which was from one of the biggest players in the wearable market, Samsung. These are certainly indicators of a market shift, but what isn't known is whether or not they will be successful in attracting consumers.

As for the Galaxy Ring, details on the new device are sparse, with only short mentions of it from various Samsung spokespeople and officials. Known details are as follows: Samsung's Galaxy Ring will feature "leading sensor technologies" that will be designed to "empower more people to manage their health with a comprehensive yet simplified approach to everyday wellness at home," per Samsung spokesperson Amber Reaver, who spoke to The Verge.

Furthermore, Reaver said the new smart ring will be comfortable enough to wear 24/7. Some lucky media got a close-up with a Galaxy Ring prototype, with analyst Avi Greengart noting the light emitted from the ring comes from three finishes, sizes will go up to 13, and that it will launch later this year.

"We have a beautiful ring. The hardware is ready, and the product is beautiful. We are doing some things with Samsung Health which are really impressive [with regards to] sleep," said Samsung's Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet to TechRadar

"But we need to do a lot [before it's ready for release]. We have the hardware, we have some software - which we could have launched today, by the way; it's ready - but having a complete package experience that people can use at scale [is different]. We are getting there. It will be a bit later in the year."

