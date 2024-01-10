Having Wi-Fi woes on Windows 11? Intel's new driver fixes a bunch of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth bugs

Intel's PROSet Wi-Fi Software version 23.20.0 has arrived, bringing with it a fix for a nasty Windows 11 crash caused by heavy traffic on the network.

Intel has pushed out a new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth driver for Windows 11 (and 10) that fixes some nasty wireless-related issues.

Windows 10 users are also affected by these wireless bugs (Image Credit: Microsoft)

The Intel PROSet Wi-Fi Software release version 23.20.0 (spotted by Neowin) fixes a particularly irritating bug which triggers a BSOD crash when heavy traffic is present on the network.

That gremlin is present in Windows 11 only, but the other bugs affect not just Microsoft's latest operating system, but Windows 10 as well.

One of those is a problem that happens when the PC resumes from sleep or standby and consists of a 'Windows System Event ID 5002' (or alternatively '5010').

The other issue is that the Wi-Fi list might indicate that there are 'No Wi-Fi networks found' when connecting (or disconnecting) a Miracast session (with a Bluetooth LE headset connected).

As ever, there are security updates present in this new driver release, and other unspecified minor issues are cured by Intel.

You can download the driver from here and it's for Intel Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6 and Intel 9000 series wireless adapters.

There are some interesting footnotes on the subject of those cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 products, too (Intel's Wi-Fi 7 BE202 and BE200).

Team Blue notes that:

"All Intel Wi-Fi 7 products support the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi. Usage of the 6GHz band relies on Microsoft Windows (Windows 11) Operating System support. The products have limited functionality on Windows 10."

Intel goes on to say that Wi-Fi 7 still isn't yet supported even on Windows 11, and will function as Wi-Fi 6E for now, until Microsoft sorts out the 'pending OS support.'

We can guess, then, that the limited functionality referred to on Windows 10 means that Wi-Fi 7 devices will be supported and work, but they'll run at Wi-Fi 6E performance levels - which isn't what we were expecting.